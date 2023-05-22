PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – For golf fans, the excitement didn’t stop on PGA Championship Sunday as they flocked to Oak Hill’s merchandise center to catch the sales.

Shoppers took advantage of the half-off deals on all merchandise, stocking up and for some, even getting a head start on the holiday wish-lists.

“Hats, towels, a little bit of everything. We’re Christmas shopping,” said Laure Blazey.

“My wife said, ‘We gotta go!’ So, off we went. We got in the shuttle and here we are,” said Ray Saucke.

“I worked the PGA all week, so I figured I’d come in and get some gear,” said Matt Winner.

“Great deals… great stuff,” said Al Balcaen.

Mary Sanders came in from New Orleans. She worked transportation for the tournament, as she does each year. She had her sights set on something a bit more sentimental, including a PGA Championship flag from the 18th hole.

“Every year, I try to get one,” said Sanders, “I started from 2010, and continuing through today. In our office, I have the whole wall, which we built from year after year.”

The shop was still buzzing with excitement the Monday after the PGA Championship’s end.

“Even though the tournament is over, I felt the excitement at the start of the week and I still feel it. It’s a great thing for Rochester,” said Ned Flanagan.

That excitement was so strong, we even ran into a familiar face: News 8 Sports Director Thad Brown, who was enjoying a deserved day off following the tournament.

“It was just a great tournament, Oak Hill always puts on a great show,” said Flanagan.