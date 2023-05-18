ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Thursday is officially Round One of the PGA Championship and News 8 was out hitting the Oak Hill beat talking to fans from all over, that are here to make the most of this generational experience.

With a tune on his lips and a shine to his smile, Trey Maclay showed up at Oak Hill from Buffalo radiating good golf vibes.

“I’m very excited. I was singing on my way in. I love PGA Day. It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” he said.

Vincent Muffolotto says being here as a golf fan is everything.

“The entire atmosphere, there’s so much to do here to look at and of course to see golf.” he said.

Local Tom Maris said this championship is phenomenal for Rochester. “It’s been a great experience. Crowds aren’t bad, you can move around, the food’s good. Everything is great,” he said.

Jack Salerno wore his PGA Championship shirt from 20 years ago when he last attended. He drove in from Massachusetts.

“I’ve played golf all my life and my sons now play. They out drive me by 50 yards which is a little annoying but we love the game and I’ve played here several times,” said Salerno.

For one mother she is passing along her love of the game to her daughter by bringing her here. “I like to go and watch it, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” she said.

But her little one here isn’t quite ready for all this. Not yet. “I like miniature golf,” said little Amanda.

Scott Wall came down all the way from Ottawa. It’s his first time in the Rochester area, and he can’t wait to explore more.

“We had quite a few drinks last night, the boys, so that was pretty fun and it’s a beautiful day today. It’s fun hanging out here,” said Wall.