Braden Shattuck got in a car accident in 2019 that forced him out the sport for nearly 2 years

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Braden Shattuck was on track to make golf his full-time job. But it all changed in March of 2019.

“I was driving through an intersection and got T-boned about 45, 50 miles an hour, and I herniated some discs in my lower back,” said Shattuck.

That car accident sent Shattuck to physical therapy for 3 days a week for nearly 2 years. He added that he did every form of alternative therapy besides surgery.

“For a while there I thought golf might be out of the question,” said Shattuck. “You kind of rely on uncertainty there for a while, which kind of sucks.”

But after a tough rehab, Shattuck eventually returned to the game he loved. Earlier this month, he won the 2023 PGA Professional Championship proving to himself he still has it.

“I learned that despite everything that was on the line,” said Shattuck. “Despite the nerves and distractions, I can still get the job done.”

In terms of his skillset, Shattuck said he has actually gained distance on his drive. But the rest of his game is not quite back to 100%.

“I hold it very weak like you kind of do with like a putter,” said Shattuck. “I would say with the irons swinging a little bit more upright with the irons I lost a little bit of distance. My spin rate went up a little bit.”

Shattuck said when he was younger he was a really intense guy. But after his accident he feels fortunate to even be alive and at this point he’s playing with house money.

Shattuck’s tee time for round 1 on Thursday is 7 am. He will be alongside 2003 PGA Champion Shaun Micheel in the first group of the day.