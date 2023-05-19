ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — With the world watching the PGA, the world is there with spectators from the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, Canada and more.

There are also teams of journalists from those countries covering the tournament, and News 8 spoke to a few Friday morning at the media tent to hear their thoughts on Oak Hill and how they feel about coming to Rochester.

And for those News 8 spoke to, this is not their first time in Rochester, either. John Hopkins with Global Golf Post One said this area has a big city feel without all the big city pressure.

This is his fourth visit to Rochester, and he’s covered around 160 major golf tournaments. He said Rochester has the feel of a major city with the feel of small-town America. He said Oak Hill is one of a kind, and make no mistake, the pros belong right here in Rochester. He said the course is fair — but hard.

“This is a proper golf course. I wrote in a piece earlier in the week. I described it as ‘hairy chested, brawny, argumentative’ well, there are three adjectives for starters. That’s what it is. Some courses which are really tough, players come off them saying ‘oh it’s not fair’ and so on, I haven’t heard a squeak. The conditions are terrific, the condition of the course is terrific,” said Hopkins.

Iain Carter with the BBC had very fond memories of a particular Red Wings game in 2003, although not so much what happened at the game.

He said he has been stuck at his hotel nearby and at Oak Hill. His workload is not allowing him to get out and see much of Rochester. But he’s itching to get out there. He’s been here before and he shared some memories from two decades ago:

“I’d like to go back downtown because the first time I came here was 20 years ago and I stayed downtown, and I really enjoyed it. I had this feeling of really enjoying the town. I saw the Rochester Red Wings that year. A colleague of mine managed to strike up a romance with another colleague that particular night so we all remembered that very, very fondly,” said Carter.

As for the major American media at the tournament, well, hey, who else do you need? News 8 is there and will be through the weekend.