ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of people are gathering at Oak Hill Country Club this week, but with the weekend around the corner, folks are worried they won’t have adequate cell service.

Those there during the week have already noticed some issues, making navigating the golf course more difficult Both spectators at Oak Hill and businesses in the Town of Pittsford have had difficulty using their phones.

However, PGA of America is working closely with service providers to ensure spectators have access.

PGA Championship spectators are calling the cell service at Oak Hill “spotty at best” this week. Folks like Patty Coman say they’ve had trouble googling, texting, and trying to navigate the golf course.

She says it’s “Pretty frustrating because you know you depend on your phone to maneuver around the course, know who your players are, track them, find out where the services are.”

And it’s not only at Oak Hill, businesses in the Town of Pittsford are noticing a slow down.

Olivia Height and Melissa Hitchcock work at Village Bakery there and they say it’s hard to hear on their landline and connect to internet. Height says they have to depend on Wi-Fi for connection to the internet. Hitchcock says the cell service issues are almost worth it with having this many people in the area.

“It’s frustrating but I do feel like when things like this do come into town, it is an exciting thing too. It’s not something we get to see all the time. I hope it’s great for Rochester in general.”

PGA of America says they’re working closely with service providers like Verizon to increase capacity for users. PGA Championship Director Bryan Karns says one provider sent in what they call a COW or cell-on-wheels last night to serve as a temporary solution.

“At the end of the day, we’ll get you on site, we’ll make sure you’re not stranded out front without the ability to utilize that digital ticket. But at the end of the day, you can still take photos, still do a lot without that cellular access.”

Another big concern with not having cell service is emergency situations. Phones are the main source of communication between those on site and off, and without service, it makes emergency situations that much more frightening.

Karns says even without phones, they have enough emergency and security staff on and around the country club to ensure everyone is taken care of in any situation. He says there are places you can go and other ways for communication.

“We have radios that are obviously not impacted by that so anything on the golf course, that’s been handled that way and so we don’t have an issue there.”