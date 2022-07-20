The PGA of America announced on Tuesday that 2023 PGA Championship tickets for the weekend rounds (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) along with weekly passes have all sold out.

All remaining ticket inventory, which includes Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday tickets, was released Tuesday to the general public.

Spectators interested in attending the 2023 PGA Championship can still purchase Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday tickets at pgachampionship.com.

The PGA of America also announced the launch of the Official Ticket Exchange powered by On Location, the only secure and PGA-approved marketplace to buy and sell tickets with other fans. Those exchanges will happen at OnLocationExp.com/PGAChampionship.

“We understand that plans can change, and we’re excited to partner with On Location to offer the Official Ticket Exchange as the only authorized platform for buying and selling championship tickets to and from other fans,” said 2023 Championship Director Bryan Karns.

Additionally, On Location will offer Travel Packages to provide guests with access and memorable experiences for the 2023 PGA Championship. Experiences from On Location will be available soon and will include official PGA Championship tickets, hotel accommodations, premium hospitality, worry-free course transportation and dedicated on-site concierge support.

New this year, all spectator tickets for the 2023 PGA Championship will be inclusive of food and non-alcoholic beverages at all concession venues across the grounds. “Championship+ Tickets” allow spectators to redeem two entrée items, two snack items and two non-alcoholic beverages each time they visit a concession venue – and return as many times as they would like. There’s no limit to the number of transactions. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and diverse menus, complete with inspiration from the surrounding region and distinct daily specials, will be released in spring 2023.

“We saw a great response to the PGA Ticket Registry and the 2023 PGA Championship continues to pace ahead of expectations, as we quickly sold out of Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets,” Karns said. “When an experience like the PGA Championship comes to the region — to this community specifically — it’s something you want to be part of. We aren’t surprised at all by the response and support, and quite frankly the overall excitement, because that is the response we’ve always had when a PGA Championship comes to Rochester, New York. Rochester loves its golf!”

This will be the fourth PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill, which was designed by Donald Ross in 1925. The 2023 PGA Championship will serve as a coming-out party for the East Course, which was recently restored by Andrew Green to more closely follow Ross’ initial vision. The course features three new holes — Nos. 5, 6 and 15 — as well as new greens and bunkers throughout, in line with Ross’ initial drawings.