RochesterFirst
Please enter a search term.
by: Jim Tortora
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 11:57 AM EDT
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Leading up to the 2023 PGA Championship, Oak Hill Professional Jason Ballard takes us hole by hole through the East Course.
These are the challenges facing golfers on hole #2.
Silicone baking mats are a reusable, nonstick alternative to parchment paper and aluminum foil.
Ugg slippers are well-known for their luxurious look and feel. And they’re not only comfortable and soft, they’re also durable.
Umbrella strollers are usually the lightest and smallest strollers you can get. This makes them perfect for keeping in your car, for example, or for traveling.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now