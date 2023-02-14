ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While making plans for Valentine’s Day, it’s important to pick out the right flowers for your valentine but it’s also important to be mindful of their smaller valentines.

One important factor to keep in mind though: pets. If you are sending someone special either flowers or a plant, you should choose ones that are safe for their pets.

Lillies and tulips can be problematic for dogs and cats, as they can cause stomach issues, convulsions, and sometimes cardiac abnormalities.

Experts also said that carnations, calla lilies, chrysanthemums, and daisies, despite being popular additions to a bouquet, can also be toxic.

The popular flowers that are safe for pets include roses, gerbera daisies, and orchids — just be careful of the thorns.