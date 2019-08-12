Dog Walking Forecast: Jasper – August 12, 2019

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
The people of Gananda brokenhearted over death of teacher
Top Stories
UN probing 35 North Korean cyberattacks in 17 countries
Canada police: 2 teen fugitives took their own lives
Saudi rights no concern for Anthony Joshua’s fight promoter
Canadian police: 2 fugitives died by suicide
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Elijah Hughes powers Syracuse men’s basketball to first win in Italy
Top Stories
Friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex drops lawsuit over home invasion
Top Stories
2 Elite Bassmaster events coming to upstate New York waters
Raminator rolls through Sodus
Football nomad, CFL star Duke Williams gets NFL shot
Wallace rises above obscurity, tragedy
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
The people of Gananda brokenhearted over death of teacher
Top Stories
Taughannock Falls: 215 feet of natural beauty
Top Stories
Cow intentionally shot and killed in Genesee County
JC Penney could be removed from NYSE
Chevy Chase coming to Kodak Center
Rochester RazorSharks have a new owner, new coach
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Dog Walking Forecast: Jasper – August 12, 2019
Weather Dogs
Posted:
Aug 12, 2019 / 07:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2019 / 07:20 PM EDT
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Isolated shower tonight and more rain Tuesday
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss