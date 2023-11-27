ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services in Brighton will be shutting down operations on Monday.

The animal hospital announced this closure back in August, saying they lost ER doctors and were having trouble hiring new ones.

VSES first announced that they would be removing overnight hours of operation in January 2022, saying that there was growing demand for service in the community and there were staff shortages.

Staff shortages were also the reason why they reduced hours again last August, which then led to the announcement of VSES’s closure, leaving pet owners in the Rochester area concerned.

In response, some local veterinarians are working toward opening a new nonprofit emergency hospital. In addition, there are some options for emergency care for pets, but some may lead to a longer travel time. More information on that can be found here.