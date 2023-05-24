Local veterinarians are spreading an important message to dog owners.

With cases of a highly contagious disease spiking in major urban areas, local doctors are encouraging folks to take preventative measures to keep dogs in our region healthy.

The disease is called parvovirus, or “parvo,” and mainly affects unvaccinated puppies.

But, it can also be harmful to unvaccinated adult dogs.

Experts say symptoms can take up to five days to develop, but here’s what you should look out for:

“When they do, it is typically – they stop eating, they’re very depressed and lethargic, vomiting and diarrhea, of course.”

“Parvo” is typically treated with IV fluids and antibiotics, as it can make your pet extremely dehydrated.

Experts say kennel cough is another concern they are keeping an eye on.

Their main message to pet owners: get your dogs vaccinated to protect them against both of these diseases.