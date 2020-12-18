Veterinarians urge caution, share pet care advice as holidays approach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is upon us, and many pet owners plan to include their furry companions in the festivities. Experts say there are some things to keep in mind to ensure safety for all.

Whether it’s your dog drinking water from your Christmas tree or your cat playing with the tinsel, some holiday foods and decorations can be dangerous. Veterinary experts also warn that holiday plants are bad for pets to consume. Many of them, such as lilies and mistletoe, may be life-threatening.

Even the occasional table scraps can also cause problems.

“We’re tempted I know,” said veterinarian Dr. Erin Forbes, “and I am guilty of this as well. Christmas dinner, we want to share a little bit with your pet, just be really careful with any food that’s fatty because that could cause them that pancreatitis, where their pancreas gets inflamed because they are not used to eating those rich foods.”

If you suspect your pet swallowed something they shouldn’t have — even if they seem healthy — experts say it’s best to play it safe and talk to your vet.

Experts also warn to keep candles out of reach of pets, especially cats that can knock them over.