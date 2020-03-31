Shelter empty as pet adoptions increase during COVID-19

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With more people at home, some are using the time to open up their doors to animals looking for a forever home, leaving some shelters in our area with no pets for adoption.

Lupita, rocky and Snoop are the only three dogs left at One Love pet adoption in scottsvile.

Supervisor Kirsten Mueller says this was not the case before COVID-19.

“We only have 3 left which I’ve never seen the shelter so empty before were totally out of cats which is awesome,” said Kirsten Mueller One love

Over at Lollypop Farm a video went viral after staff showed off Pete, the only cat left in a room full of empty cages.

“it is a little bit quieter,” said Ashley Zeh, Association director of communications at lolly pop farms.

After waiving adoptions fees- Lollypop farm saw 50 adoptions in one day, some of those animals pictured here and Lollipop is still doing multiple adoptions every day.

“We do have a wait list just because everybody has been so excited and Our adopted counselors are really doing love matches,” said Zeh.

Zeh Believes with more people home, some are using the opportunity to focus on growing their family.

“I think when something like this happens people really want to find a way to help and adopting a pet can be a really great way. Alsoif you going to be home it could be a really good time to accumulate a pet to your house,” said Zeh.

At One Love, while they have had to cancel many events and have stopped taking in any new animals because of COVID-19, they say the community helped with their mission of finding pets forever homes.

” Rochester community is awesome they’ve also been coming through with that, they’ve been reaching out with supplies. We’re just lucky to live were we do,” said Mueller.

Both services are just thankful for the support and say this will help them focus on helping out more animals in the upcoming months.

