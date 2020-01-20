1  of  3
Shelter dogs rescued and brought to Rochester

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 51 dogs were welcomed to Rochester on Sunday evening — all rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia.

The dogs were brought here by the dog rescue organization, Operation Freedom Ride several times a year, Freedom Ride drives the dogs here so they can live with foster families and hopefully find a forever home.

They said they couldn’t do it without the support of the community.

“We’ve spent the past month gathering donations, collecting fosters willing to take in these dogs,” Team Lead for Adoption Coordinators Kayla Feeney said.

For the first time this year, Freedom Ride partnered with Monroe Wheelchair in Henrietta to make sure there was enough space for the dogs and their families to get acquainted.

