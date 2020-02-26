Rochester’s first cat cafe now open at Eastview

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Purrs and Paws, the Rochester area’s first cat cafe, is now open at Eastview Mall.

Located in the Von Maur wing of the mall, this cafe is modeled after a popular trend of cat cafes popping up nationwide.

One side of the cafe has coffee, beverages and sweet treats while the other side has adoptable felines that customers can interact with.

“We love it here at our new home in Eastview Mall, and are grateful for the wonderful reception from all of our guests,” said Lisa Cragle, Purrs & Paws Cat Café owner, in a press release. “Keller’s Kats Rescue has been great to partner with, and 12 of our residents have already been adopted into their forever homes.”

Officials say Purrs and Paws Cat Café is open regular mall hours. Customers who wish to visit with the cats may make a reservation online, which is encouraged during peak times. There is a small fee to play with the cats, which Cragle says goes to help offset the cost of their food, litter and other care items.

