Animal shelters are seeing increases in abused animal cases, abandoned pets, and pets being returned.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attention animal lovers, the City of Rochester is looking for foster families to help with overcrowding at the city’s animal shelter.

The Rochester Animal Services shelter is at capacity and looking for foster homes for cats and dogs. Taking on one of these pets could last anywhere from a week to several months, while they await adoption. Some of the animals may be recovering from injury or have other special needs.

Animal Services will provide all food, supplies and veterinary care.

If you’re interested, visit here to learn more.