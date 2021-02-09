Vote now: ‘Roc Top Dog’ to be featured on Three Heads Beer in fundraiser for Verona Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Who will be Rochester’s Top Dog? Your vote counts!

In a fundraiser for Verona Street Animal Society, dogs from all over Rochester have been entered to win the claim as the Top Dog in the Greater Rochester Area — as well as having a picture of the pooch on a specialty Three Heads Brewing ale.

It cost $10 to enter the furry friend contestants. Entries began February 1 and closed on Sunday. Voting opened on Monday and will close at 8 p.m. on February 28. Votes cost $1 and individuals can vote as often and as many times as they’d like.

In addition to being named the top dog, the dog with the most votes will be featured on the label for the Roc Top Dog Ale — a specially blended brew created by Three Heads Brewing.

The brew will be sold as a limited release beer at the brewery and distributed in local Wegmans stores.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted monetary support and the overall operations for these organizations. We need your support now more than ever to continue doing great work in our community. While this is a tough time for all of us, let’s dig deep, raise some money, and have some fun in the process,” officials from VSAS said on the fundraiser website.

So far, the contest has raised over $17,000.