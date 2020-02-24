RMSC goes to the dogs for Animal Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center has gone to the dogs — but just for animal week.

Local law enforcement officers brought K-9 units to the museum, to give people a chance to get to know the dogs and the officers that work with them every day.

Sunday, was Sonny’s turn — a 3-year-old Lab who specializes in narcotics detection.

“I can walk through schools and people who may not otherwise look at me or not want to talk to me will engage me because of the dog,” Officer Matthew Miller of the Gates Police Department said.

Sonny and his partner train weekly and sometimes daily to make sure his mind stays sharp.