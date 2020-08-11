Porch PETicure to help our four-legged friends at Verona Street Animal Society

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Maxim Spa and Salon on Park Avenue in Rochester will host the sixth annual Porch PETicure from August 12-15.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser will benefit the Verona Street Animal Society in Rochester.

Toni Marie Allocco, co-owner of Maxim Spa and Salon, discussed keeping the annual event going despite the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

Allocco said due to social distancing requirements, the event will have limited space this year. Anyone interested in making a reservation to support the Porch PETicure should call (585) 256-0838 or go online at MaximSpaandSalon.com.

