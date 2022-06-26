ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm officials announced that over 75 rats and mice were rehomed Sunday at a mouse and rat adoption event.

The event was called “It’s a Small World (After All)” and organizers of the event said it featured crafts for kids, demonstrations on how to care for small animals, and a meet-and-greet with “kid-rat ambassadors” who showed why rats and mice make great pets.

Officials said the rats and mice were among a group of nearly 800 animals that were seized from World of Wildlife Educational Enforcement after Humane Law Enforcement investigators determined the animals were neglected at the facility.

Among the animals seized were 475 mice, 155 rats, 42 rabbits, 25 guinea pigs, 48 degus, six spiny mice, five pigs, and two ferrets. Veterinary and shelter members said they worked to examine each animal to make sure all ailments were cared for.