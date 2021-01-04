Operation Freedom Ride remain busy despite pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local rescue group expects to be very busy in the new year.

Operation Freedom Ride drives dogs to New York multiple times a year in search of foster families and according to organizers, the pandemic has left their mission largely unaffected.

They saved nearly 500 dogs and 300 cats in the last year and want to do more fundraisers to help animals this year.

“We’ve seen a lot more fosters this year since people are home and able to spend time with dogs and cats,” Co-founder Carly Hansford said. “We’re also hoping to help these shelters locally and in the South that have really been hit hard by COVID-19. Some of them are super struggling.”

Last year, 51 dogs were welcomed to the Rochester area after being rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia.