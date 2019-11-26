New sleepover program at Lollypop Farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm will now offer short term sleepovers for adopters and select pets.

The pet would go to the home for two weeks to see if it’s a good fit for both the animal and the owner.

The new program is being tested as a way to help reduce stress for the pets at Lollypop, while giving them increased visibility in the community.

“Adopters will be able to consider whether a pet is a good fit for their home before making a lifelong commitment to that pet,” Vice President and COO at Lollypop Farm Caitlin Daly said in a statement.

Those interested in participating in the program can visit Lollypop Farm’s main location in Fairport and speak to an adoptions counselor for more information.

