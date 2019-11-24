Lollypop Farm closed after virus discovered

Lollypop Farm is closed after the discovery of a cat virus.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm is closed for cleaning after the discovery of a virus.

The animal adoption organization said in a statement, it recently diagnosed a case of feline panleukopenia virus (also known as feline distemper). The highly contagious viral disease can put the lives of kittens and cats at risk.

Lollypop Farm is keeping the animals diagnosed with the disease in isolation and any others who could have been exposed, in quarantine.

Meanwhile the main Fairport location and adoption center at The Mall at Greece Ridge will close for what Lollypop is calling ” an exhaustive cleaning.”

Lollypop Farm is seeking donations of towels to help with their cleaning effort. Community members can also make donations at lollypop.org/donate to support the organization’s efforts.