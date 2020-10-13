Lollypop Farm seeking those willing to ‘go the extra mile for pets in need”

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — In celebration of National Adopt-a-Dog Month, Lollypop Farm is seeking homes for pets facing behavioral challenges.

Common behavioral challenges for dogs coming to Lollypop Farm include separation anxiety, timidness, high-energy, and an inability to socialize with other pets.

Additionally, some animals brought in by Lollypop Farm’s Humane Law Enforcement suffer from abuse and or neglect, leading to a lack in human trust.

These types of behaviors can be challenging for pet owners, but with understanding, time, and patience these pets can make wonderful family members.

“Pets with behavioral challenges may not always put their best paw forward,” said Ashley Zeh, spokesperson for Lollypop Farm. “Just as people come in a variety of backgrounds and characteristics, so do animals. Not every dog is perfect for every home — but families come in all different shapes and sizes. At Lollypop Farm, it’s about helping these dogs find the home that will understand their needs and help them work through challenges together as a family.”

Some considerations to think about before adopting include:

Other pets in the home

Young children in the home

Loud and or active home environment

Pet training needs

Energy level of the pet

Daily commitment to ongoing training

To accommodate preparing more animals for adoption, Lollypop Farm will exclusively provide behavioral support to special needs animals at the shelter. This means community pet training classes and behavior consultations will not be offered this fall.

For a list of recommended area providers offering pet training and behavior consultations visit this website.

Should you need to surrender an animal for any reason, from financial issues to behavioral challenges that make it difficult for you and your pet to live together, visit this website or call lollypop at (585)223-1330.

Looking to Adopt?

Throughout the month of October, Lollypop Farm is partnering with Van Bortel Subaru, Subaru Loves Pets, and ASPCA to waive adoption fees for select pets. Learn more online.