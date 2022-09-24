ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm held their annual fundraiser on Saturday known as “Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest” — featuring special guest stars at the event.

According to the event’s website, the walk is Lollypop Farm’s second largest fundraiser of the year, with donations from the walk going towards providing abused and homeless pets with veterinary services, behavioral intervention, and care.

Participants had the choice between two walking paths: one that is one-and-a-half miles near Route 31 and a half-mile walk that goes around Lollypop Farm’s campus.

The festival featured other contests such as a hot dog bobbing contest and a “pup pie eating contest.” Live musical performances and vendors were also present at the festival.

Social media star Noodle the Pug and his owner Jonathan Graziano, a Rochester native, were present at the festival to do a reading of Graziano’s new book “Noodle and the No Bones Day” and signed copies of the book.