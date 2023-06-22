ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm officials took a first step Thursday towards expanding and updating the facility.

They announced a $20 million expansion plan, which includes dog and cat kennel modernization projects, veterinary services improvements, new pasture and farmyard space, a support center for families at risk of losing their pets, education facilities, and more.

Lollypop Farm also officially announced a $20 million “Kindness for all Kind” capital campaign. A $3 million contribution by the Karpus Family Foundation will be used to create a Karpus Family Foundation Learning Center on the Victor Road property.

Staff say an incident in 2022 where 800 animals were recovered, along with the rescue of 10 horses revealed their need for expansion.

