ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm urges pet owners to watch for signs of stress and provides information on how to keep them calm and happy during the holiday season.

Holidays are a time when owners and their pets can experience high levels of stress and Lollypop wants to help owners avoid unpleasant interactions with furry friends with these five steps:

Communicate with your guests. Let your guests know ahead of time any rules you have for your pet, such as not feeding table scraps or waiting at the door to make sure a pet is safely out of the way.

Watch your pet's body language. Pay attention to your pet during a gathering for signs of stress. Stress can lead pets to behave in ways that you would not expect, like biting or nipping. Your cat may hide, hiss, swat, or hold their ears down to their head if they are scared. A dog may look wide-eyed, tense up, lick their lips, tuck their tail, or hold their ears back if they are feeling stressed. Know the signs of stress so that you can help your pet in situations as needed.

Provide your pets with a safe space during a party. You can set up a room or separate area in the house for pets to relax. This can help your pet avoid becoming too stressed. Even when pets are normally social, your pet's behavior and desire to interact may change if there are more people than normal.

Keep an eye on your pet when meeting new people and children. Some pets like their space, so keep that in mind when they may be meeting new people, especially children. Children are the most commonly bitten by a dog or cat since they may make loud sudden movements, have food at the pet's level, or not use a pet's body language before it's too late. Introduce guests to the things the pet likes such as how they enjoy interacting and what to avoid.

Watch out for toxins. There are lots of holiday foods at gatherings, so know which ones your pet shouldn't have and keep them away from the kitchen and garbage if needed. If your pet gets into something they shouldn't and you aren't sure if it's toxic or what to do next, call the ASPCA Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

“Right after the Holidays, the admissions department sees an influx of calls from distraught pet owners following a bite incident that took them by surprise,” states Lindsay Kuhn, Animal Intake and Resource Center Manager at Lollypop Farm.

Bites are most likely to occur when animals are scared, startled, or not feeling well, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

