ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While independence day celebrations are a lot of fun for people, they can be stressful for pets.

Lollypop Farm says they are seeing a rise in pets getting lost this holiday weekend. They say loud noises and fireworks can scare pets and even make them run away sometimes.

Lindsay Brewer with Lollypop Farm had a few tips on how to reassure your pet and how you can create a safe space for them during this time.

“Close the windows, close the blinds, play some soft music, have the TV on, anything to draw out the outside noise,” says Brewer. If you or a neighbor has a party, Brewer reminds pet owners, “Your doors are swinging open and closed all day. We recommend that you tell everyone you have pets and just to be careful.”

Lollypop Farm also highlighted the importance of microchipping your pet in case they get lost.

“We want everyone to know the importance of a microchip. Mister Pearl, who I’m with right here… He was found as a stray, and he doesn’t have a microchip, so we are unable to contact his owner,” says Brewer. “He definitely belonged to someone,” she adds, “He’s lovely and very socialized, but without a microchip, we and other shelters have no way of finding his people. We can just hope that they’ll be able to see his listing online and then recognize their pet.”

Brewer added that keeping your microchip information updated is important, especially if you move and change addresses.

For more tips, visit Lollypop Farm’s website.