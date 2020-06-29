1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Goggle-wearing trio of dogs hikes Nevada trails

Pets

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS — A trio of dogs frequently seen hiking Southern Nevada’s countless trails is attracting attention online for their goggles and their special bond.

Tim Livesey’s three rescued Australian cattle dogs — Bolt, Bonnie and Bella — are hard to miss in their reflective goggles, reported KSNV.

Livesey said the goggles are made for dogs, to which one hiker exclaimed: “You’re kidding me!”

“Like Bruce Wayne in Batman,” Livesey said. “He wears a mask, too.”

Livesey said the eyewear is about protection from the sun, dust, wind and occasional cactus.

“They actually like them because they know it’s adventure time whenever I get them out,” he said.

One of the dogs, Bonnie, also wears a special pink vest that alerts strangers that she has special needs.

Born deaf, Bonnie relies on the rest of the pack to be her ears along the trail. Bolt came to her rescue during a recent outing at Nevada’s Wetlands Park.

“The coyote popped up from the wash right behind where she was sniffing some bushes,” said Livesey. “Next thing I know, heard his mean bark and Bella took off running also, and by the time I turned around, the coyote was heading in the other direction.”

Alina Castor, an 11-year-old hiker, said: “I think that’s really, really sweet because it’s kind of like in a family where you all try to look out for each other.”

Known as “Beauties and the Bolt” on Instagram, the dogs’ many outings are well documented on social media, including climbing to the Charleston Peak three times this year. Mount Charleston is the eighth-highest mountain in Nevada.

“They look like Paw Patrol, don’t they guys?” one hiker said to his companions after they encountered Livesey and his doggy trio.

Another hiker responded: “It’s the real Paw Patrol!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

