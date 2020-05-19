Furry feed: Lollypop Farm launches live kitten cam

FAIRPORT. N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm has launched an online video feed featuring some adorable and adoptable kittens.

Every day, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Lollypop Farm, Humane Society of Greater Rochester, will stream a video feed so viewers can watch them grow, play and receive the care they need to find a new home.

The video feeds of the kittens can be found here.

The humane society’s website reads:

“Every day sick, homeless, and orphaned kittens are brought to Lollypop Farm when they have nowhere else to go. Lucky for them, generous people like you are here to help! Your support provides kittens like them nutritious food, critical veterinary services, and individual care and socialization with foster care volunteers.“