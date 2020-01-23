First ever behavior and training conference at Lollypop Farm

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm will host its first ever behavior and training conference on Thursday.

Over 60 animal welfare professionals will be attending the conference to give important advice and best practices for shelters and rescue groups.

At the conference, they will discuss animal training, dog to dog introductions and early kitten and puppy socialization.

The conference takes place from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at Lollypop’s location in Fairport.

The conference is $50 per ticket and the tickets as well as a schedule of the day can be found here.