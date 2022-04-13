(WWTI) — Make sure to keep all Easter flowers away from pets this spring as some may pose deadly risks.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning of the toxicity of lilies to pets, specifically Lillies in the “true lily” and “daylily” families.

According to the FDA, the entire lily plant is toxic to cats, ultimately causing kidney failure if ingested. This includes the stem, leaves, flowers, pollen and even water in a vase. Kidney failure can occur in less than three days even if a cat consumes a small amount.

Dogs that eat lilies may have minor stomach upset, but typically do not develop kidney failure.

Early signs of lily toxicity in cats can include decreased activity level, drooling, vomiting and loss of appetite, which can start 0 to 12 hours after ingestion. Signs of kidney damage typically start 12 to 24 hours after ingestion. Kidney failure occurs within 24 to 72 hours, leading to death if the cat isn’t treated.

Below is a list of the most dangerous lilies for cats:

Common Name Scientific Name Asiatic lily (including hybrids) Lilium asiaticum Daylily Hemerocallis species Easter lily Lilium longiflorum Japanese Show lily Lilium speciosum Oriental lily Lilium orientalis Rubrum lily Lilium speciosum var. rubrum Stargazer lily Lilium ‘Stargazer’ – a hybrid Tiger lily Lilium tigrinum or lancifolium Wood lily Lilium philadelphicum or umbellatum

The FDA warned of additional plants that have the word “lily” in their name but aren’t in the “true lily” or “daylily” family and also can be harmful to pets. This includes lily-of-the-valley, which contains toxins that cause abnormal heartbeats, and the roots or tubers of the gloriosa lily, which may contain toxins to cause serious multi-system organ failure in dogs or cats.

Additionally, both calla lilies and peace lilies contain insoluble crystals of calcium oxalates. When a cat or dog chews or bites the plants, the crystals are released and can directly irritate the mouth, tongue, throat and esophagus. The Peruvian lily also contains a toxin that causes mild stomach upset if a cat or dog ingests a large amount.

If a cat has eaten any part of a lily, its pollen or its water, immediately call a veterinarian or a pet poison control center.

Depending on the type of lily, it may be a medical emergency and prompt veterinary treatment is critical. National hotlines are listed below: