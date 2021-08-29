Dogs, donuts and beer: Local animal rescue center hosts fundraiser for pets in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local families and their four-legged friends gathered for an afternoon of dogs, donuts and beer at Three Heads Brewing near the North Winton Village Sunday, all in unity for one cause.

A ticket worth $20 buys two beers along with a donut from locally-owned Donuts Delite. All of the ticket proceeds will directly go to Rochester in-takes and life-saving transports for both cats and dogs in need.

Three Heads Brewing provided the beverages, Donuts Delite brought the donuts and Operation Freedom Ride, a local animal rescue center that is driving the cause forward.

Operation Freedom Ride’s (OFR) mission is to find a forever home for underprivileged pets, and help ‘save all the dogs and the cats too.’

“We’re here today just to raise money and spread the word of Operation Freedom Ride,” Kayla Feeney with OFR said. “To raise money to support local rescues, and help down south where they don’t have the funding like we do up here.”

This marked the second event of its kind by OFR. The organization hopes to host more in the future.