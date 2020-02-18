Dog becomes viral star for retrieving trick

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York golden retriever can keep six tennis balls in his mouth at one time; and the photo of the trick is circling social media.

The 6-year-old dog from Canandaigua has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram. He started developing the special skill at the age of two.

“I was sitting out by our fire pit and one morning I had coffee and all of a sudden I look over and he has four tennis balls in his mouth,” owner Erin Molloy said. “That was shocking, and then as times goes on my dad would be outside throwing the ball to him and he would through multiple balls. Catch it drop it, catch it drop it. And then he’d bring them all back.”

Finley’s owners are now taking the steps to have him recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.