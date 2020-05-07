Rochester Animal Services will begin using facial technology for lost pets

Live Now
Reopen Rochester update from Bob Duffy
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Rochester Animal Services will begin using facial technology for lost pets

Pets

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that Rochester Animal Services will use facial recognition technology to identify lost dogs and cats.

Officials say every dog and cat that enters the Rochester Animal Services shelter system becomes registered on Finding Rover. Users of Finding Rover can search the shelter and surrounding areas right from their smartphone or computer in efforts to find their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, the family of a found pet, or search for adoptable pets.

Registration of your pet is FREE and as simple as 1, 2, 3! Just go to www.FindingRover.com and:

1.      Upload your pet’s photo
2.      Enter a few details about your pet
3.      Enter your name, email address, and zip code

“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved. We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members,” said CEO and Founder of Finding Rover CEO and founder John Polimeno in a press release.

In addition to helping lost pets find home, Finding Rover also features dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Find your next family member with Finding Rover.

You can view Rochester Animal Services’ found and adoptable pets with just a click on our Finding Rover Facebook widget and on the website widget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss