Rochester Animal Services will begin using facial technology for lost pets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren announced Thursday that Rochester Animal Services will use facial recognition technology to identify lost dogs and cats.

Officials say every dog and cat that enters the Rochester Animal Services shelter system becomes registered on Finding Rover. Users of Finding Rover can search the shelter and surrounding areas right from their smartphone or computer in efforts to find their missing pet, a neighbor’s missing pet, the family of a found pet, or search for adoptable pets.

Registration of your pet is FREE and as simple as 1, 2, 3! Just go to www.FindingRover.com and:



1. Upload your pet’s photo

2. Enter a few details about your pet

3. Enter your name, email address, and zip code

“Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved. We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members,” said CEO and Founder of Finding Rover CEO and founder John Polimeno in a press release.

In addition to helping lost pets find home, Finding Rover also features dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Find your next family member with Finding Rover.



You can view Rochester Animal Services’ found and adoptable pets with just a click on our Finding Rover Facebook widget and on the website widget.