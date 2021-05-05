City of Rochester implements ‘Pet Safety Net’ program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester Animal Services Bureau enacted a “Pet Safety Net” program Wednesday.

The program will offer temporary boarding for pets whose owners are facing housing insecurity, hospitalization, domestic violence, or other crises. A volunteer foster team will provide safe homes for the pets.

The program seeks to reunite pets and owners within 30 days.

Rochester’s Animal Services Bureau is participating in a national study on the effectiveness of such programs in reducing the numbers of animals turned over by their owners. The study is being run out of Virginia Tech and Arizona State University.

