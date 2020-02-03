Cat cafe to open in Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A new treat is coming to the Rochester area for cat lovers.

Purrs & Paws, a cat cafe, will be opening on February 15 in Eastview Mall in Victor.

The owner, Lisa Cragle said she wasn’t familiar with cat cafes until she went to one in Buffalo with her daughter— and they were hooked.

“I fell in love with the concept and me and my daughter we to one in Buffalo, Ithaca and Orlando. They are cropping up all around us but none here in our area,” Cragle said.

Cragle has partnered with Keller’s Kats Rescue and they will supply 10 to 12 adoptable cats at a time. The cafe will serve coffee from Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, teas and pastries.

“We chose the area for the foot traffic. We figured more people meant more adoptions,” Cragle said.

Because of the state health codes, food cannot be served in the cat lounge, but visitors are encouraged to bring food that they purchase in the cafe, into the cat lounge area.