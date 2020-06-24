1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

20-year-old dog in Tennessee is believed to be oldest living golden retriever in history

by: Alexa Mae Asperin and Nexstar Media Wire

OAKLAND, Tenn. (KRON) — A dog in Tennessee who has celebrated her 20th birthday has apparently become the oldest known living golden retriever in history, according to a recent blog post from the Golden Hearts Golden Retriever Rescue.

Her name is August, nicknamed “Augie,” and she turned 20 on April 24. She lives with her owners Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt.

The Hetterscheidts said Augie was previously placed in two homes before they adopted her when she was 14.

“They figured that most people wouldn’t want such an elderly golden, but they had no idea of the upcoming journey they would be on with Augie,” the rescue group wrote. “They’ve taken her on RV trips all around the country, she’s got several canine and feline siblings, and she gets to play fetch in the pool.”

According to Golden Heart, Augie celebrated her birthday with a dog-friendly carrot cake and some quality time with her golden retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle and Bruce.

Jennifer Hetterscheidt said despite her age, Augie is still “surprisingly healthy,” and although she is a bit shaky upon first waking up, Augie can still move around well and enjoys daily walks around the yard.

The average lifespan of a golden retriever is between 10 and 12 years.

