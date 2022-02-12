PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car accident that happened Saturday on Route 31.

According to authorities at approximately 4:26 p.m. a Gray/Silver pick up hit another vehicle on Route 31 near Bending Oak Drive in the Town of Perinton.

The truck is said to have heavy front end damage and feld the seen after the incident. The truck was last seen getting onto 490 east bound. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Route 31 is currently down to one lane of east bound traffic until 6 p.m.