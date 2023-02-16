ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Perinton officials are working to honor fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a longtime resident of the town.

Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty on Bauman Street in Rochester. Police called it an ambush shooting, linking it to a violent gang war in their October report on the investigation.

The Town of Perinton announced its intention to form a memorial committee in July. It was officially launched Thursday. Its members are: Lynn Mazurkiewicz and a member of the Mazurkiewicz family, Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna, Perinton Town Board Member Seana Sartori, RPD Investigator and County Legislator Paul Dondorfer, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Leah Larocque, Retired RPD Officer Antonio Jorge, Fairport Perinton Partnership Director Nancy Ragus, former Perinton Town Board member Peg Havens, and Perinton residents Brian Peets, Brian Reed, and Bob Cantwell.

“Perinton is the place Tony and I married, where we raised our four children and proudly called home for almost 30 years,” Lynn Mazurkiewicz said in a statement issued Thursday. “The love and support my children, Brooks, Bradley, Brent, Bryce, and I, have received from the community we love so much has been nothing short of amazing. We are truly honored that Tony’s memory will be preserved in the community we have called home.”

“Tony’s unwavering sense of duty and dedication is tied into the very fabric of our community, and a permanent memorial will help ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come,” Supervisor Hanna said.