Town of Perinton proposes tax break for volunteer firefighters, ambulance workers

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Town of Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna announced Wednesday that the Perinton Town Board unanimously voted to introduce a local law that would provide a 10% real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers within the town.

According to town officials, Perinton residents rely on five volunteer fire departments and one ambulance service to respond to emergencies within the town’s boundaries. They say these departments serve a need in the community and are mostly staffed by unpaid volunteers.

“We owe our volunteer fire and ambulance workers a debt of gratitude, and this is one way we can show our appreciation for their service to our community,” Hanna said in a release on the town’s website. “Thank you to our state and county partners in government for moving this important initiative forward. We hope this tax break will not only provide assistance to those volunteers who do so much for our community, but also aid in the recruitment efforts for our volunteer agencies.”

According to the town, the exemption would amount to 10% of a house’s assessed value and be available to fire and ambulance volunteers who have served a department for at least two years.

A public hearing on the local law is set for the regularly scheduled Town Board Meeting on January 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.