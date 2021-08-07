Teamwork highlights the return of Perinton’s Youth Triathlon

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — In a true display of teamwork and competition between children of various age groups, the Town of Perinton brought back its Youth Triathlon Saturday.

Split between two race distances, children aged seven to 14 competed in ‘The Sprint’, a 50-yard swim, a 2 mile bike run and a 0.5 mile run or the ‘Doubler’ — a 100-yard swim, a 4 mile bike run and a single mile run.

Medals were given to each individual age group for those who came up on top of the competition. Participants also received a t-shirt and a light lunch prior to the start of the race.

After being cancelled in 2020 amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local children grabbed the opportunity to challenge themselves during this year’s triathlon with both hands.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Perinton Youth Triathlon after putting it on pause last year due to the pandemic,” Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said. “With the Tokyo Olympics inspiring the next generation of athletes, we are excited to offer our local children an opportunity to learn about teamwork, confidence, and overcoming challenges.”

The event was held from 9 a.m. to noon at Center Park near the Turk Hill Road area. Perinton’s Youth Triathlon is set to return next year.