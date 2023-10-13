ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opening of the Perinton Park and Perinton Skatepark continues to approach! And on Friday, officials from the Town of Perinton announced significant progress made on the project.

When work began on the skatepark at the end of July, officials said the focus laid on improving infrastructure — which includes the lower parking lot, drainage, grading, and a stormwater management facility.

As of now, steel rails have been installed. Progress on concrete pouring continues daily, weather permitting.

In order to continue improving the skatepark, officials said the new parking lot, as well as the overall site will remain closed through the winter. An anticipated completion is currently expected for Spring of 2024.

Officials said other enhancements involve the pedestrian gateway entrance, ADA-compliant sidewalks, improved lighting, and more ways to improve the park’s accessibility.

An additional $500,000 was secured, which will be added to $1 million that was already secured in grant funding. ARPA has also been budgeted for the accessibility enhancement projects.