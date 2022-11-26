ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating arson and graffiti involving racial slurs and vulgar images around Perinton.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, deputies said they responded to an address on Crossing Creek Drive for the report of two people with spray paint in an apartment complex parking lot. Upon arrival, they saw the suspects flee the scene towards Mason Road. Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.

They were unable to locate the individuals.

Further investigation of the area revealed additional graffiti containing a racial slur and vulgar images on a garage door and electrical box. Deputies said they are reviewing the surveillance footage available.

The following morning just before 3 a.m., MCSO responded to nearby 49 Mason Road, for a house fire. Everyone was able to exit the home safely. Investigation revealed evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies said they set up a perimeter and canvassed the neighborhood with no success.

While investigating, deputies said they discovered fresh graffiti on entry sign to Church of the Resurrections a few doors down at 63 Mason Road. The sign had a racial slur painted on one side and a swastika on the other.

MCSO is currently in the process of obtaining security footage.

“These acts are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “Our investigators and deputies are working around the clock to determine who is responsible. We are dedicating any resources the investigators see necessary to bring those who committed these crimes to justice. We will prosecute these individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case is currently under investigation in tandem with the Monroe County Fire Bureau.

Representatives with MCSO said they believe the incidents to likely be related.

Officials are encouraging homeowners and business owners to check their surveillance footage during overnight hours of November 25 and 26 for any sighting of the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 and ask for the A-Zone supervisor.

