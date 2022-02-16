PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to investigators, a woman was sitting in her car just before midnight on Honeysuckle Terrace in Perinton when two men approached her. Both men had handguns and demanded money. Police say they ordered the woman to get out of her vehicle, then drove it away.

The victim, who was not injured, called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Balsam Lane, still running with the keys inside. A police K9 was unable to track the suspects from the car. Investigators ultimately learned the suspects abandoned the stolen car and left in a separate vehicle.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are described as:

S1 – Black male, 18-25 y/o, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a face covering.

S2 – Hispanic male, 18-25 y/o, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a face covering.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.