A rendition of the new community center at the Pines of Perinton. (Courtesy of the The Architectural Team)

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester resident Stacey Thompson has been named the first community coordinator at the Pines of Perinton apartment complex.

The Pines of Perinton recently gained attention when Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said it was cited for 26 code violations for everything from rodent infestations to water leaks to drywall damage.

One resident, Tim Seegler, even said he pulled dead mice from the water heaters, which a spokesperson from the Pines of Perinton vehemently denied was possible.

Thompson will be working with the 508 households at the Pines to improve the resources available for the more than 1,000 members of the community.

“My role as a community coordinator is to be a voice and a resource to the residents of the Pines of Perinton,” Thompson said. “My goal every day is to create positive relationships and build trust with the residents to create a sense of community here.”

Thompson will also be supporting the creation of a Resident Advisory Council (RAC), who will develop the programs and services based on the needs of the community. Additionally, the RAC will be representing the needs and goals of residents during the complex’s redevelopment goals. Renovations include $850,000 for a new community building, which will include a computer lab, fitness center, and event space.

Additional renovations include new kitchens, bathrooms, windows, and roofs; upgraded plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems; improved commons areas, breezeways, laundry rooms, and playgrounds.

Approximately $50 million in funding for renovations is expected to be secured by December, according to a spokesperson from the development company overseeing the renovations.