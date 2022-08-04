PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pines of Perinton apartments were issued appearance tickets for 26 code violations in six of their apartments on Tuesday after months of efforts by the Town of Perinton to address these issues.

Among the violations listed by the Town of Perinton Building and Code Department were water leaks, drywall damage, kitchen and bathroom repairs, window repairs, and rodent infestation.

According to town officials, the Pines of Perinton were issued eight compliance orders on July 13, with comply-by dates of July 29. They discovered only two units were addressed by the deadline, but apartment management failed to correct the remaining violations.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna, who disclosed the information, said that the Town will continue to hold the Pines of Perinton accountable for providing safe and healthy living conditions.

“Our Perinton Building & Codes officials have made every attempt to work with the Pines management and maintenance staff to see repairs made,” Hanna said. “We are very disappointed that only two of the eight current violations were addressed. The Town shares in the frustration of the residents, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure these health and safety issues are addressed.”

The Pines of Perinton is due in court on August 16, 2022, unless they remediate the remaining violations.