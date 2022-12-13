A rendition of the new community center at the Pines of Perinton. (Courtesy of the The Architectural Team)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a difficult year, Perinton apartment complex the Pines of Perinton has been named as a recommendation for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, NY, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

The governor’s office said that the Pines were recognized for its role in the creation of affordable housing for low-income families and senior citizens in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The Pines was also recognized for its developer, New York State Urban Development Corporation (UDC). At that time, UDC was the only major developer in the country for affordable housing in the suburbs, the governor’s office said. Of UDC’s fifteen NY projects, the Pines of Perinton was the most successful and remains the most intact today.

In January 2022, the complex underwent a devastating fire, displacing 65 people across 18 apartments. Following the local attention, residents complained of several health and safety violations that they say were unaddressed for years.

In August, the Pines was issued appearance tickets for 26 code violations by the Town of Perinton. These include water leaks, drywall damage, kitchen and bathroom repairs, window repairs, and rodent infestation.

Following their violation scandal, the complex announced sweeping renovation plans in August 2022. These include a new $850 thousand community building (which will include a computer lab, fitness center, and event space), and upgrades to the majority of apartments and communal spaces, including kitchens, breezeways, playgrounds, laundry rooms, roofs, and windows.

The Pines, developed in the early 70s, is also considered as “a rare and important example of the work of well-known New York City architects Gwathmey Siegal and Associates.” The Pines were designed as a revolutionary high-density, low-rise housing prototype, the Governor’s office said, and are recognized for their modern approach and design.

Properties listed on a state or national historic registry can receive assistance in revitalization projects, can be eligible for historic rehabilitation tax credits, and may receive grant matches.

According to a study by the National Park Service, between 2016 and 2020, the credits generated 74,220 jobs nationally and over $1.3 billion in local, state, and federal taxes.

“Our historic resources can have an integral role in New York’s future,” Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Erik Kulleseid stated. “And the incentives that come with State and National Registers recognition, like state and federal tax credits, can help stabilize historic structures as well as encourage investments in our local communities.”

