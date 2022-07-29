PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Perinton is inviting community members to “Light Blue” Sunday in honor of local man and fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

Organizers say the event follows a procession route that residents will follow to pay respect to the officer. It starts at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, with participants expected to leave by 8:30 p.m.

Those who participate are asked to use their cellular device to “light” the route blue.

Use your phone to play this video on the Town’s YouTube page featuring a blue in memoriam image: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2OV8O0-LoM (the silent video will allow your phone to light up blue for an extended amount of time)



Place a piece of tape over your phone’s flashlight and color the tape with a blue marker (permanent marker works best)

Bring any other blue light you may have.

The procession will occur after calling hours so the start time is tentative. Calling hours will be open to all members of the public and will be held on July 31 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Route Map

After starting at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, participants will head west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, turn right onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then turn right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road to 490.