Perinton Square Mall opens donation center for those displaced by apartment fire

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — As many as 65 people may have been displaced from a fire at the Pines of Perinton Apartments but they now have an entire store filled with donations to stay afloat.

An old Billy Grays at Perinton Square Mall was turned into a donation center to help supply those tenants who have nowhere to go. When you see the amount of generosity here, it shows how compassionate this community is.

As quickly as their homes were reduced to ashes, local charities immediately got to work, gathering more than enough household goods and food for the Pines of Perinton Tenants who lost everything.



“All of the donations came into various places and then we took it from there and have been organizing over the course of the last two days,” Jamie Buss, who volunteers at the site, explained. “To make sure that sizes are in the right spot and doing some quality control. Easily accessible to the families that need it.”

After scheduling appointments and sitting down with organizers, those impacted by the fire walked down isles with piles of all types of winter clothes, bathroom, and laundry supplies. Even toys for children.



“It definitely makes you appreciate the community that we live in,” Buss continued. “For them to come out and support their own is tremendous. This support will go far beyond those affected by the fire.”



“The fire occurred and within two days we had to kind of put a hold on the donations because we had so many,” Perinton Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanne said. “Was I surprised; no, I wasn’t surprised because I know what the community will do.”

Organizations like the Red Cross and Monroe County Human Services have also been assisting. Once every tenant comes through to pick up what they need, the town plans to reassess what else they can help with and get out to people.



“Community really came together, and I appreciate that,” Pines of Perinton renter Paul Dirisio told us. “The Red Cross and everything so we’re very lucky and in good hands.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who assisted fire fighters responding to this call last Tuesday morning say no arrests have been made. Or updates on what started the fire.